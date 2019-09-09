Three 6 Mafia are briefly reuniting for the first time in about two decades this Fall. The group made their first stop at the ONE Music Fest and they definitely had one of the best sets at the two-day celebration.

DJ Paul was stopped at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday and was asked if the tour can lead to something more. “As far as an album, we’ll see if we get there,” Paul admitted.

“It’s a start,” he added, before mentioning that nothing is set in stone. “I’m just saying, man. You never know. You never know. Let’s get through these shows, then we’ll see if we can sit in a room together and make beats.”

After years of separation, Juicy J and DJ Paul announced a three-date Three 6 Mafia reunion tour on Instagram. Former members Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black and La Chat will also be featured on the tour.

“This year has already been a banner year for new music and production from both of us,” DJ Paul said of himself and Juice. “I know this is what the fans have been asking for, so we’re ready to bring them the classics, along with our new music in the best possible way. To quote LL, don’t call it a comeback, we have officially been here for years, and we’ve got a lot to show for it. Just wait to see what comes next…”