With all this chatter Power has been creating over the past few years, it’s almost hard to believe the popular series wasn’t nominated for an Emmy.

Fans are currently watching the sixth and final season unfold and it started off with a bang. The only problem was the new theme song that nobody asked for which featured Trey Songz and a complete different verse from 50 Cent.

Black Twitter bonded together and made sure that Fif put back the theme song with Joe ASAP! The Queens mogul promised to put the theme song back for the third episode of the season, which was also his directorial debut. And he certainly did keep his promise.

Power fans were rejoicing since the clock striked midnight on Sunday morning.

Trey Songz has yet to comment on the swap but it’s no surprise that it happened.