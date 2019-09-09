Twitter Goes Into Panic When ‘Tina Turner’ Starts Trending Out Of No Where

The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” star retired last year and has been keeping it on the low for a while. But today, when the New York Times put out their new article on how happy she is at 79, Twitter like to lost their minds.

Why?

Fans across the social media platform thought something bad had happened to her… and of course because she is a legend and national treasure, people went berserk.

Check out the responses of some concerned (but very relieved) fans.

seeing Tina Turner trending had me nervous for a sec pic.twitter.com/RcWJX2xlWT — Briana (@xBrianaM) September 9, 2019

Im so happy that Tina Turner is living her best life the queen deserves it! But I aint gon lie I saw her trending & the headline was “at 79 years, tina turner is..” & bitch let me tell you the panic that went through my body i was like Tina Turner is whAT? TINA TURNER IS WHAT?? pic.twitter.com/rbdA1THxWM — Mari. (@Mariluuu8) September 9, 2019

Saw “Tina Turner” trending and got scared. Turns out sis is just having the time of her life at 79 yrs old pic.twitter.com/TNKNfuPdB5 — Jon (@JawnMcVie) September 9, 2019

When I saw Tina Turner was trending and then realized she’s still alive pic.twitter.com/0TU86ZLpwP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 9, 2019 Me when I first saw Tina Turner trending, then finding out she’s okay. pic.twitter.com/01aVLGMWLO — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) September 9, 2019

After everything Tina Turner went through, she found a good white man to spend her life with, listen when she says he must shut up, and give her a kidney? Aretha may’ve gotten prissy over Beyoncé saying it, but WHAT A QUEEN. pic.twitter.com/wqTzI6UMcL — The Game Has No VIP Section (@MvelaseP) September 9, 2019