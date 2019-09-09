Social media in more than an avenue for people to gather and share information. It’s a landscape that provides access to fortune and fame. B. Lou has optimized this road to the lifestyle of the rich and famous by taking hold of all that it offers (fans, marketing platforms and influencer status) and blowing. While we are not sure about the fortune (Forbes estimate his bag at $2M), this YouTube star has achieved a level of success that many new rappers would kill to have.

Hailing from Tulsa, Oklahoma, this high school football player turned Tuber, has built his 2.3 million fanbase as a vlogger. Now, he is blazing the net with songs like “Afford It” and “Too Much” making it clear that he has been planning this musical take over for years. His recent music affiliations with DDG and his appearances on the “Breaking the Internet Tour” was all a good look for his young emcee to watch.