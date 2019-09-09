Will We See Dwyane Wade on the Court at Staples Center?

Don’t be surprised if you see Dwyane Wade on the court at Staples Center. The Miami HEAT legend revealed that he will be working out with his former teammate and best friend LeBron James during the upcoming season.

Wade is now a resident of the Los Angeles suburbs and will work out at both the training facility of the Lakers and tat the stadium.

“You’re definitely going to see me out there,” Wade said to the LA Times. “I’ll be there early to work out with LeBron before the game starts. I just want to stay around it and be as involved as I can.”

He also revealed his workouts have already been underway with Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers and Josh Hart of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Wade moved to the Los Angeles-area due to his son, Zaire, playing at a Sierra Canyon highschool alongside James’ son Bronny.

“It’s something we never even talked about. Even when we were together in Miami, they didn’t go to the same school. At this time in both of their high school lives, to be able to put them together to hopefully do something special this year at Sierra Canyon is great.

Could we see Wade back on the court in a game?

“I’m done, but my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens,” Wade said. “I’m going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never.”