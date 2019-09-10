#WorldSuicidePreventionDay Nationally Recognized Children’s Advocate Gives 13 Reasons Why NOT to Attempt Suicide

NY-based, nationally recognized children’s advocate Steve Simpson is working hard to get everyone to recognize September as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Playing off of the popular Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why, Simpson has created 13 reasons why young people should not commit suicide.

Check out the following:

Everybody I know who thought of suicide were glad they never did it; Things got better!

You are not alone. Other people have your problems too. There are solutions. Ask for help.

No problems or pain can last forever, things can work out, you can be happy; have faith.

Your parent’s problems and addictions are not your fault. You’re not responsible for people abusing you.

The negative things said about you or that you think about yourself are not true.

Even though you don’t think your pain and loneliness will go away, it will!

You don’t need suicide to escape your pain, being abused or bullied; there are other ways.

Don’t give up! Things get better faster than you ever thought they could.

There are people waiting to help you who will care about you and your problems, help is free.

Your problems don’t make up who you are; ALL problems can be solved.

Your life has value; you’re smarter, talented and more loveable than you think!

There is always hope, sometimes we just need people to help us see it.

No matter how bad things seem things ALWAYS get better!

Also, Suicide Prevention Day is on today, September 10th. He also wants the community to recognize November in Runaway Prevention Month.

His book, The Teenage and Young Adult Survival Handbook, is a small guide that is included in all four of his YA adventure novels which covers most of the topics plaguing young people today—suicide, bullying, sexual abuse, physical abuse, verbal abuse, self-worth, being the child of an addict, living in a dysfunctional home, surviving school and more.

Simpson has been recognized by President Barack Obama, former New York governor David Paterson and the County Executive of Nassau County for his efforts on behalf of abused children.