They have done it again. Apple has dropped a few new toys for tech junkies today at a special event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, CA.

The tech brand seems to have outdone themselves this time, releasing iPhone 11 and the many versions of it that are available to the public. Two other versions of the new phone is 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. These three models all have 12-megapixel camera, but the Pro and Pro Max have triple camera on the back. The proper version has only two.

READ MORE: DJ Khaled Named Apple Music’s First Artist in Residence

As revealed today, the three models have a couple of things in common: 12-megapixel cameras, A13 process and will feature iOS 13. The two Pro iPhone versions, however, include triple cameras on the back, whereas the base model only has the two on the back. The iPhone 11 comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants, while the Pro and Pro Max start at 64GB and go all the way up to 512GB, with 256GB being the mid-tier option rather than the top-tier one.

READ MORE: Drake Commissions A $400K Diamond-Encrusted iPhone Case

Sounds sexy, right? Well is you want them they will be available to pre-order beginning this Friday at 8PM ET, and are set to ship on September 20th.

But it will cost you a pretty penny. The lowest-tier version of the phone starts at $699 and top-tier version starts at $1,099. These prices vary between models and storage capacity. Don’t worry if that is too steep for your pockets right now, there are various plans that will let you cop the phone on a plan.