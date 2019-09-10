Casanova’s #SoBrooklynChallenge Has Rappers and Fans Dropping Their Best BK Bars

Casanova has social media going nuts with his #SoBrooklyn challenge that has already sparked over 5,000 posts.

The new social media challenge was created as a result of his “So Brooklyn” single featuring Fabolous. To participate all you have to do is drop off your best bars over the instrumental and let the rest of the world know why Brooklyn is the best.

Fans aren’t the only ones taking part in the challenge, Papoose, Memphis Bleek, Rob Markman and more have put on for BK.

Check out the original song above, watch some of the entries and then be sure to get your best Brooklyn bars together.

View this post on Instagram #SoBrooklyn #WHMGMix #Dusselife shot by: @garrycreate 💯🙌🏾💪🏾 A post shared by Memphisbleek (@ceomemphisbleek) on Sep 1, 2019 at 3:11pm PDT