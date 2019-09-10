Vans has been trailblazing in the lead for most interesting collaborations, having already dropped collections alongside the estate of Frida Kahlo, the Harry Potter series and in tribute to pop icon David Bowie in recent months. Now, the legendary lifestyle imprint is tapping into Tim Burton’s classic animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas for its next collaborative collection.

The signature silhouettes make a return this time around, including the Slip-On, Sk8-Hi, Old-Skool and Authentic models. Each shoe incorporates a special colorway that directly links back to characters & moments from the film. The Sk8-Hi (seen above) shows a graphic of Sally, Zero and the Zombie Band, with the words “Nice work, bone daddy” etched across the inner collar as a nod to one of the movie’s most classic lines. The Slip-On may very well be the standout for its design scheme inspired by Jack Skellington’s classic pinstripe tuxedo. Then again, how could you not love the Old Skool when it incorporates everyone’s favorite love-to-hate trio Lock, Shock and Barrel? The Authentic is the most stylish and practical of the set, offering a black & white all-over print with the film’s biggest characters included, in addition to an “Easter egg” surprise design on the inner sole as well.

All four sneakers in The Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans Collection will be priced at $70 USD, excluding the Sk8-Hi which retails for $75 USD, and will arrive next month at select retails like Sneaker Politics who provided the first look imagery below:



Images: Sneaker Politics