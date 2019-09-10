While we’re still keeping a lookout for the Lupita Nyong’o-starring remake of The Killer by director John Woo, it looks like another one of his classic action thrillers will be getting a reboot as well: the 1997 Travolta/Cage showdown throwdown known as Face/Off.

For movie buffs and those who actually remember seeing it in theaters over 20 years ago, Face/Off was the perfect terrorist-thwarting tale with a warped “Spy vs. Spy-meets-Freaky Friday” spin. The film was a blockbuster smash, finishing 1997 as the 11th highest-grossing film of that year and also receiving an Academy Award nomination for “Best Sound Effects Editing.” Deadline reports that writer Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) has been tapped to pen the script, with Neal Moritz (The Fast and the Furious series) set to produce and David Permut returning from the original film’s crew to serve as executive producer this time around. A revamped plot and new characters are expected to be implemented for the remake, but details are reportedly still in the early production phase. This could go either way, but the deciding factor will of course come down to who the studio decides to fill in the coveted co-starring roles. Let’s give The Rock a break, though!

