Molly Brazy is set to steal the ears of her fans and has announced her new album Built To Last. Previewing what the album will be like, she also released the new banger “Wood.”

The single brings a double-entendre of “would” and “wood” and also released the video that takes you alongside the Detroit queen across the city for a choreographed performance.

Built To Last is set to drop on September 27 via EMPIRE and is full of girl anthems, and Brazy’s trademark flow that has made fans of many listeners.

Check out the tracklist below and be sure to peep the “Wood” video as well.

1. Knockem Out

2. Wood

3. All That

4. Count That

5. Snaxk (ft. Kash Doll)

6. In N Out

7. Uh Huh

8. Keep Em Comin

9. Break a Bank

10. Make It Rain

11. Everything Did