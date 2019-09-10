Kevin Durant’s The Boardroom returns and brings in well-known NBA trainer Chris Brickley to discuss a variety of topics ranging from his shoe deal with Puma, working with the New York Knicks and training Carmelo Anthony.

Brickley is known to have a prominent relationship with Melo, which he states to host Jay Williams sparked in the locker room.

“When the franchise player has a bad game, no one wants to talk to him and I was just like, ‘He’s a human being,'” Brickley said. “So I would sit down with him, just the way we’re talking, and I’d be like, ‘How do you feel about the game?’ I’d hear him out and I think over that time, we built our relationship where he’s like ‘This guy’s here for me when things aren’t going great.'”

You can hear about Brickely’s relationship and more on the episode below.