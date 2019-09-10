There are so many competition shows on television today, many wondered how could NBC create a series that would top the successful shows that are already have in their line-up?

The answer was simple: get some of the top hitmakers in the game, link them as mentors to up-and-coming producers and songwriters and then let a mega-star pick and record the song. Scout the hidden jewel. Gift the artists with the jewels. Create a career for that jewel, thus changing their life.

Let’s face it, it is pretty extraordinary that the hit show can boast that they have produced multiple chart-topping hits including six songs that have achieved a #1 ranking on an iTunes music chart. “Greenlight” by Jonas Brothers, “Better Luck Next Time” by Kelsea Ballerini, “Be Nice” by Black Eyed Peas, Shadow” by Macklemore ft. IRO, “Solo Quiero (Somebody to Love)” by Leona Lewis, Cali y El Dandee and Juan Magán and “We Need Love” by John Legend.

In addition to the chart topping song “Be Nice,” will.i.am chose to put all three songs on the upcoming Black Eyed Peas album. He so loved one song, that he went and got Snoop Dogg to hop on the track and later included him in the music video for the show. These are not the only successes from the show. Aloe Blacc got one of his songs placed on Universal Pictures’ blockbuster film “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” and Old Dominion found a song for a Jeep® brand commercial, in which Jeep® chose to feature the winning songwriter.

The show has exceeded all kinds of expectations, and now NBC has renewed the hit songwriting competition series Songland for a second season.

Songland averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens. After only a little over a month of digital and linear delayed viewing, including encores, Songland has grown to a 1.9 rating in 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers overall. These numbers helped make the show the summer’s #1 new alternative series.

Part of the show’s success can be linked to key music partnerships intended to expand the show’s reach. Collaborating with iHeartRadio, the show has produced an exclusive podcast series that has garnered over 1.7 million listeners. They have also partnered with BMG for a recording and publishing contract to those songwriters that either won or were a runner ups on the program. This partnership assisted the snowmakers with music distribution to such outlets as as Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify and Pandora.

The series’ format looks at the creative process behind songwriting.

The show features powerhouse producer-mentors Ryan Tedder (lead singer of OneRepublic and Grammy Award-winning producer of Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers), Ester Dean (Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer of Rihanna, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj) and Shane McAnally (Grammy-winning songwriter and producer of Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Hunt with 40 #1 country records).

Think you got what it takes to make it in this business? Well, check out www.songlandcasting.com and apply for a chance to get on this up and coming season.