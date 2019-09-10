New Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is picking up work off the field and will now serve as the creative director and ambassador for Pedialyte.

Global healthcare leader Abbott announced the partnership with OBJ as Pedialyte is entering the sports hydration industry. The two will begin to partner on marketing content and product development through the 2020 season.

The first images of the national announcement and campaign went live in Times Square, giving a nod to Odell’s former squad.

Pedialyte is the number one doctor and pharmacist brand for rehydration in a range of people from babies to superstar athletes like OBJ. Pedialyte has twice the electrolytes and half the sugar of sports drinks and replenishes fluids for a bounce back.