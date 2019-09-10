Boston Red Sox and baseball fans, in general, have been keeping an eye on the health of David Ortiz after he was shot in the Dominican Republic in June. For the first time since the shooting, Big Papi Ortiz made his way into Fenway Park to great fans.

No one knew Ortiz would be making his return Monday night, surprising fans in attendance and giving out the first pitch.

“I want to thank God for giving me a second opportunity in my life to be here with all of you,” Ortiz said. “I want to thank the Red Sox, my real family. They always have been there for me, supporting me. … They were the first ones there supporting me.

“I want to thank you for all for your prayers, all of them came home.”

Unfortunately, the Red Sox were not able to overcome their arch-rival New York Yankees, losing 5-0.