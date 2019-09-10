Oakland Raiders fans made clear on Monday night their feelings towards Antonio Brown.

As the Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 lead against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football” at the Coliseum in Oakland, fans could be heard chanting “f— AB” throughout the stadium.

The fan chant actually had been going on since before the game.

The ‘F*ck AB’ chants have started… pic.twitter.com/wArtj7vYA7 — Michael Ritter (@MikeSteveRitter) September 10, 2019

Brown pretty much forced his way out of Oakland with some incredibly disruptive behavior and ended up signing with the Patriots. He hijacked the Raiders’ training camp storylines only to get his way with a release. He compared himself to a child who burned down the village. It doesn’t take much to understand why the fans hate him.

Distractions aside, what AB did, forcing his way off the team through a series of social media posts and threatening GM Mike Mayock and calling him a “cracker” in practice in front of the entire team, was selfish and potentially destructive. Gruden has said he is emotional about it because he traded for Brown, went to bat for him over and over, and had more patience with him than he has ever been known for. Eventually, Brown’s antics and the questions about them got to be too much and he just needed cancer removed.

Good to see a fan base stand by their team and not the problematic player. Unfortunately, the Raiders don’t play the Patriots this season.