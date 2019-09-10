‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Celebrated with Ice Cream Truck at One Musicfest

The celebration of Wu-Tang hit One Musicfest for the festivals 10th anniversary with a pop-up Ice Cream Truck.

The truck was present in promotion of Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu and brought out Wu-Tang family members in Young Dirty Bastard, Mathematics Bean (Wu-Tang DJ), Power, Divine Everlasting, Tyreef and Inspectah Deck.

Others who pulled up to the ice cream truck included DMX, Iran Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, Big Tigger, Waka Flocka, Pastor Troy, Ed Lover, Trinidad James, Bone Crusher, Diamond of Crime Mob and many more.

Check out pictures from the bus and Wu-Tang’s time on the stage below.