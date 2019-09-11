On a day like today (September 11) where we remember one of the saddest days in New York City history, showing love for the Big Apple is acceptable in all forms and fashion. Nike decided to bless the city with some footwear steez by dropping a special Knicks-inspired Air Jordan 3 colorway arriving in stores this week.

Jordan Brand decided to take it all the way back to 1988 with this one, paying homage to the classic Knicks vs. Bulls game on April 8, 1988 that some fans refer to as “The Virus Game.” Not to be confused with the iconic “Flu Game” from 1997, this instance saw MJ score 40 points for the Bulls against the Knicks while reportedly suffering from a stomach virus. Although Ewing was the higher scorer between the two basketball icons — he nabbed 42 points for the Knicks in that game — it wasn’t enough to stop Jordan, Pippen, Oakley and the rest of the Bulls gang to come out on top with a 131-122 win. This colorway recreates the Knicks’ Home jersey, utilizing an all-white base and hits of orange and blue on the eyestays, mudguard, inner lining and logos seen throughout the silhouette. As an extra shoutout to the game, the date “04.08.88” is etched on the inside tongue to really make it an official ode to one of the greatest rivalries in basketball history. It’s unclear whether or not Knicks fans will wear a sneaker that recalls a huge loss in the franchise’s history, or if Bulls fans will rock a shoe with another team’s colorway, but we’ll soon find out when they arrive this weekend.

The Air Jordan 3 “New York Knicks” will retail for $190 USD in mens sizes and $140 USD for big kids, hitting select Nike retailers and online on Saturday (September 14). More pics below: