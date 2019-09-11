Ari Lennox introduces the brand new R&B Rotation playlist from Amazon Music by releasing a cover of Dionne Warwick’s “Walk on By.”

R&B Rotation is dedicated to spotlighting the new R&B songs that are released each week and will be updated weekly, including some of the best modern R&B and stars like Lennox and Khalid.

“I picked walk on by because I’m going through a break-up and felt it speaking to me,” said Lennox of her new release. “I’m also very inspired by Dionne and wanted to honor her.”

“Walk on By” follows Lennox’s contributions to the Dreamville, Revenge of the Dreamers III, release along with her own Shea Butter Baby album. You can currently catch her on the Cuz I Love You Tour alongside Lizzo.

You can check out the new R&B Rotation playlist below.