President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he asked National Security Advisor John Bolton to resign after he “disagreed with many of his suggestions.”
“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump said on Twitter.
I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
Bolton had clashed with other top administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He swiftly responded to Mr. Trump on Twitter, saying that he had offered to resign Monday night.
“I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow,'” Bolton wrote, slightly contradicting Mr. Trump’s account that he had asked for Bolton’s resignation.
I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019
Aggravation over Iran and the Taliban had intensified recently as Mr. Trump wanted a meeting to take place at Camp David and is open to a meeting with Iran’s president.
Bolton, who was a Fox News contributor before he took the administration job, also appears to be taking issue with the president’s version of his departure. Trump continues to run the White House like his show The Apprentice.