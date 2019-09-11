President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he asked National Security Advisor John Bolton to resign after he “disagreed with many of his suggestions.”

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump said on Twitter.

Bolton had clashed with other top administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He swiftly responded to Mr. Trump on Twitter, saying that he had offered to resign Monday night.