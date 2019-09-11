Sections of social media were critical of Kevin Hart after he questioned Lil Nas X on if it was necessary to come out as a gay man in 2019. The “Old Town Road” rapper now states that he is not mad at the comedian following their conversation.

.@lilnasx speaks the truth about his choice to come out while at the top. More of The Shop on @HBO now! pic.twitter.com/wETNaPUU5t — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 4, 2019

“He said he was gay…so what?,” Kevin Hart said during the filming, which was deemed insensitive and dismissive online. During a visit to Hoodrich Radio, Lil Nas X states he details why he is not upset.

“No, I’m not mad at Kevin Hart. I mean, like, a lot of situations like that, I don’t try to get into that,” X said. “I don’t try to get into these situations ’cause online I’m just here to be funny and laugh. I’m not tryin’ to get into…I’m not trying to put nothin’ in. I’m not tryin’ to say anything because when you say anything your words get twisted and you have to say something about that and you have to say something about that. It’s just on and on, so I don’t even try to get into anything really. But no, I’m not mad at Kevin Hart.”