Antonio Brown is getting sued by a former trainer, Britney Taylor, who accuses him of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions. Two of the sexual assaults allegedly occurred during June 2017. The third allegedly occurred in May 2018.

Taylor filed the lawsuit in federal court in Florida and is seeking compensation for “physical injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, loss of self-esteem and self-confidence, and emotional pain and suffering.” Brown is a resident of Florida.

Here is a summary of the incidents, as described in the lawsuit.

Incident 1 – June 2017: During a workout at Brown’s home in Pittsburgh, Brown allegedly exposed himself and kissed Taylor without her consent.

Incident 2 – later in June 2017: At Brown’s home in Florida, “Brown, while positioned behind her, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back.”

Incident 3 – May 2018: “Brown cornered [her] forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.” Taylor says she tried to fight back but was overpowered and that she screamed “no” and “stop” throughout the incident.

Darren Heitner, Brown’s lawyer, released a statement on Twitter regarding the allegations.

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier [Tuesday] against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives,” the Patriots said in a statement. “We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

According to the lawsuit, Brown and Taylor met in 2010 when they were paired together during Bible study at Central Michigan University through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Taylor was a freshman gymnast, while Brown was a receiver on the football team. Stay tuned as this story continues to develop.