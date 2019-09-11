SOURCE SPORTS: Kevin Durant Tells Why He Left the Warriors and Why There is No Love for OKC

Kevin Durant has a lot to get off his chest and that’s exactly what he is doing lately.

In a feature by WSJ. Magazine‘s J.R. Moehringer, the two-time NBA Finals MVP discussed how he felt “different” from the rest of the Warriors.



“As time went on, I started to realize I’m just different from the rest of the guys,” Durant said. “It’s not a bad thing. Just my circumstances and how I came up in the league. And on top of that, the media always looked at it like KD and the Warriors. So it’s like nobody could get full acceptance of me there.”

He told Moehringer that while he “felt accepted,” he understood he’d “never be one of those guys,” referencing the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala. Curry, Thompson, and Green were all drafted by Golden State, while Iguodala was the Finals MVP during the first championship of the dynasty.

Feeling left out, Durant took his talents to Brooklyn, a place that has always shown him love from a distance.

He told Moehringer that the love Nets fans showed him as a visiting player at the Barclays Center through the years left a lasting impact on him. Not only that, but he was also able to team up with Kyrie Irving, who he calls his “best friend in the league.”

And then there’s the way Oklahoma City Thunder fans have treated him since he left for the Bay Area in 2016. He’s been labeled a “snake,” called a “cupcake” and booed heavily.

“I’ll never be attached to that city again because of that,” Durant said. “I eventually wanted to come back to that city and be part of that community and organization, but I don’t trust nobody there. That s— must have been fake, what they were doing. The organization, the GM, I ain’t talked to none of those people, even had a nice exchange with those people, since I left.”

For everyone’s sanity, let’s hope Durant finds peace of mind in Brooklyn.