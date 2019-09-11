One of the most powerful agents in the NBA is now looking to break into the NFL.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, Paul is in talks with NFL agent Damarius Bilbo, who represents Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry among other NFL athletes. But joining Klutch wouldn’t simply be joining Paul as the agency recently partnered with Hollywood’s United Talent Agency (UTA) to open their sports division.

According to Darren Heitner of Sports Agent Blog, Bilbo allegedly received a marketing check intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and deposited it in his own business account. Bilbo’s intention was to wire the money to Landry, minus the commission but was tardy.

Some other notable players Bilbo represents are Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon — who is currently away from the team as he wants a new contract — and New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara.

Since its founding in 2012, Klutch has become one of the most well-known and divisive agencies in the NBA.

Paul is trying to take over the sports world. Along with representing LeBron James, Paul also represents NBA stars such as John Wall, Ben Simmons, Eric Bledsoe and JR Smith on the NBA side.

This should be an interesting dynamic moving forward.