The highly-anticipated horror flick IT: Chapter 2 is currently dominating at the box office — it’s currently the second biggest horror movie opening of all time — and it looks like the killer clown fanfare won’t be coming to an end anytime soon. A new documentary titled Wrinkles The Clown will soon be arriving that looks into the hair-raising tale of a real-life Pennywise.

Directed by Michael Beach Nichols, Wrinkles The Clown centers around a viral YouTube video that took the Internet by storm five years ago. As legend goes, the Michael Myers-esque clown figure was hired by parents in Florida to scare their children as a form of punishment. However, kids across the world caught on to the phenomenon and it eventually took on a life of its own. The doc features interviews, clips of kids getting the apeshit scared out of them and various images of Wrinkles in his various villainous forms. While this looks more like a “Slenderman 2.0” story, we’re sure it’ll get people spooked and shook right in time for Halloween.

Watch the trailer for Wrinkles The Clown above, and make sure to check for the film to premiere in theaters via Magnolia Pictures on October 4.