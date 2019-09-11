Yasiin Bey, the artist formerly known as Mos Def, has made some classic albums in his decades-spanning career. However, one that stands out prominently for Hip-Hop fans is his first LP, Black on Both Sides. To celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary next month, the GRAMMY, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated rapper will soon be performing the entire album live during a homecoming show of sorts in the city that birthed him.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @MosDefOfficial celebrates 20 years on "Black on Both Sides" here on 11/3! 🖤 tix on sale friday at 10am! >> https://t.co/ChP9MFmHkr pic.twitter.com/HpkLTPaWgV — Brooklyn Steel (@brooklynsteel) September 11, 2019

The album, first released by Rawkus and Priority Records on October 12, 1999, spoke to a handful of social issues, whether it saw Mos calling for Black people to shine their light on the world (“Umi Says”) or being an early supporter of water preservation (“New World Water”) that we now see people like Jayden Smith fighting passionately for today. The show will go down at Brooklyn Steel, with an opening set by ’90s rap duo Camp Lo. A chance to hear “Ms. Fat Booty,” “Mathematics,” “Brooklyn” and “Luchini AKA This Is It” all in one night? Sounds like a night to remember!

The 20th anniversary Black on Both Sides concert by Yasiin Bey/Mos Def goes down on November 3 at Brooklyn Steel starting at 8PM (doors at 7PM), with tickets scheduled to go on sale this Friday (September 13) at 10AM EST. Cop your advanced tickets soon by clicking here.