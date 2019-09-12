21 Savage has a new vibe to follow up this year’s Hot Girl Summer.

This past summer was all about the hot girls vs. the city boys. The ubiquitous trend flooded a number of Instagram timelines and Twitter feeds. I’m sure you’ve seen it a daily. Introduced by Megan Thee Stallion, a “hot girl” lifestyle inspired by living your unapologetic truth. The coined term inspired the Hot 100 hit of the same name and featured Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The song peaked at number 11 on the charts and won the VMA for Best Power Anthem.

Although there was no official endorser for city boys, the term took on legs of its own. Now 21 Savage is ready to birth a new lifestyle. The Atlanta rapper has introduced, “f**kboy fall,” in response to hot girl summer. In his most recent Instagram post, 21 Savage is extremely happy and expresses that through his hilarious caption.

“hot girl summer is over,” says the “Bank Account” rapper. “It’s time to f**kboy fall.”

Will 21 Savage’s new “f**kboy fall” have the same impact as Megan Thee Stallion’s “hot girl summer?” It is highly unlikely, due to timing.

Therefore, the colder months are called cuffing season for a reason. Most people want to avoid going outside due to the weather. Instead, it is preferred to stay inside that special someone. The 26-year-old rapper can counter that with a track to back up “f**kboy fall” Fans will look forward to it if 21 is serious. The “A lot” rapper recently made an appearance on Meek Mill and Future’s Legendary Night Tour.