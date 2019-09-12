50 Cent stopped by The Breakfast Club recently to talk all things Power and his recent social media antics.

Within the first few seconds they dived right into the topic of the unnecessary theme song change. “They bossed me around on the remix,” Fif said speaking of Power fans across the entire world wide web.

“Because it was six years, I thought it was kinda time to freshen it up and they was like nah,” the mogul said.

“You know what I realized though … the remix ain’t really bad. It just shocked us. It was too much of a surprise,” Charlamagne Tha God added. “I was making it ‘now’ … Trey Songz a little A Boogie,” 50 explained.

“How did you call Trey and say you’re not using his remix?” DJ Envy asked. Fifty went on to explain that he already had A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s verse on the song and presented it to Trigga in the studio. “Why you want to do that?” Trey asked according to 50 Cent. The Queens native got the singer to see his vision then he hopped on the chorus.

But as soon as the first episode premiered and there was an uproar, Fifty said Trey texted him immediately saying, “I told yo a**. I told you not to do that,” he explained jokingly.

Fortunately, Fif’ is a peoples man and put the original version back on for the third episode. Hopefully it stays that way.

Check out the full interview below: