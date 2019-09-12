Another One: DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck Expecting Their Second Child

Asahd is getting ready to have a sibling as DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck announce a second boy is on the way. Khaled hit Instagram to share the news.

“Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way,” Khaled scribed. “After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now.”

He would go on to detail the love his family and fans are helping to keep the blessings going before he thanks God and celebrates more.

The new addition to the Khaled family will be following Asahd who was born in 2016.

You can see the announcement below.