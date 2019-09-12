In today’s digital era, streaming television is much more convenient than watching it from your couch. Earlier this year Disney announced their streaming service, now BET has partnered with Tyler Perry Studios to launch the BET + streaming service app which will launch on September 19.

The subscription is priced at $9.99 per month and will feature original program, series, movies, and specials from BET networks and creators such as Perry, Will Packer, and Tracy Oliver.

You will be able to stream Perry’s productions such as all the Madea movies and First Wives Club. Other original content includes Bigger from Will Packer, The Bobby Brown Story, and The New Edtion Story

In a statement, President of BET Networks said, “We are thrilled to offer a streaming experience of content curated for the underserved African American audience with BET+. African Americans have a higher SVOD adoption rate than any other consumer base on the market, which is why BET+ is a natural complement of BET’s linear network, which has been and continues to be the leading home of black culture for decades.”

General Manager of BET +, David Griffin added, “In our first year, we will release a BET+ original project almost every month, adding to our lineup of deep and diverse content.” “We’re focused on super-serving lovers of Black stories by working with top talent, and supporting fresh new voices, on both sides of the camera.”

BET+ is the latest streaming service from Viacom.

Will you be adding BET+ to your subscription list?