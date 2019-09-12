Chance the Rapper’s tour is on hold until 2020 but that doesn’t mean pop-up performances will stop. The latest showing from Chano took him to The Ellen Show to perform “Eternal” with help from St. Louis’ son Smino.

Chance’s time on the stage came with the dapper look of white tuxedo jackets for him and his backup singers and setting the stage for Smi’s cameo.

Prior to the performance Chance and Ellen sat down and spoke about a variety of subjects including Spotify achievements, the birth of his daughter, his album and more.

You can check out both the performance and interview below.



