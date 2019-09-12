In news that may not come as a shock, Lebron James trademark for the popular phrase “Taco Tuesday” has been denied by the USPTO on Tuesday.

In a tweet attorney Josh Gerben says that the refusal finds that Taco Tuesday is a commonplace message and therefore fails to function as a trademark.

The USPTO has refused the TACO TUESDAY trademark application filed by Lebron James’ company LBJ Trademarks, LLC. The refusal, issued at 6:26 PM today, finds that TACO TUESDAY is a “commonplace message” and therefore fails to function as a trademark.#TacoTuesday My analysis👇 pic.twitter.com/eKcW2l1CnH — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 12, 2019

As we previously reported James filled the trademark under his company LBJ Trademarks LCC who planned on using “Taco Tuesday” for a number of things including a podcast. The filing indicated the trademark will pertain to download audio/visual works, advertising, and marketing services. Even though James was denied, we don’t think the social media post of James bonding with his friends and family for Taco Tuesday will end.