DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Yo Gotti, 21 Savage and More Make Surprise Appearances at Meek Mill and Future’s Legendary Nights Tour

DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Yo Gotti, 21 Savage and More Make Surprise Appearances at Meek Mill and Future’s Legendary Nights Tour

Wednesday night was the New York stop of the Legendary Nights Tour with Meek Mill, Future, YG, Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tens of thousands of people packed out the outdoor amphitheater at Jones Beach to watch the headliners do what they do best.

Megan and her knees kicked off the show and reminded the crowd that although Fall is slowly approaching, it’s still a Hot Girl Summer.

YG and Mustard pulled up on the stage and showed the East Coast how the West Coast gives it up. He ran through a slew of his hits including “Who Do You Love?”, “FDT”, “Go Loko”, and “Big Bank.” For his performance of “Stop Snitching” he couldn’t help but put Tekashi 6ix9ine on the big screen, who is scheduled to testify against his co-defendants in his upcoming trial.

He even brought out Casanova who told the crowd just how Brooklyn he really is.

When Meek Mill and Future took the stage the concert turned up to another level because there were back-to-back surprise performances. DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Yo Gotti, 21 Savage, and Pop Smoke all took the stage and gave fans a legendary show.

Check out the footage below: