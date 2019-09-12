Lord Jamar has shifted his opinion away from Eminem and is now focusing on women rappers and why he exactly doesn’t think they are real Hip-Hop.

During an interview with Battle Code’s Bosschick Raine, the Brand Nubian member let his latest spicy thought out.

“I don’t fuck with female rappers,” Jamar said. “The same reason I don’t fuck with white rappers or wack rappers: I can’t resonate with what a woman is talking about. Now, listen — can I appreciate a sista that can rhyme good? Yes. Rah Digga can rhyme. She’s dope. Bahamadia, dope. But do I wanna listen to a female rhyming about female shit? It doesn’t resonate with me.”

The hat tip toward Digga, his co-host on the Yanadameen GODCAST and Bahamadia was met with a retort about Lauryn Hill.

“You got some people that’ll say [The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill] was damn near an R&B album … I loved Lauryn Hill. She was one of the only female albums that I actually really did listen to on some ‘this is the soundtrack for a minute,’” Jamar responded.

Lord Jamar would also highlight MC Lyte stating she gets a pass because Hip-Hop was in a different state and she “was almost like a tomboy at that time.”

He would go on to state his status as an alpha male is what won’t allow him to align with women rappers and stated the female counterpart of Black music is R&B.

Let us know if you agree with Lord Jamar. You can hear the interview below.