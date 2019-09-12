The Lena Waithe-produced movie, Queen and Slim has a new trailer and sh*t gets real in this one.

The two minute, twenty-eight second trailer was released ahead of its global premiere at the AFI Fest in Hollywood in November.

The film was helmed by Melina Matsoukas, and was described as a love letter to “black people who have lost their lives to police brutality.”

Waithe discussed the Bonnie & Clyde, Thelma & Louise comparisons with Complex during an on-set visit. “Bonnie & Clyde changed the conversation. Thelma & Louise is iconic,” Waithe said. “But the thing that they aren’t realizing is another reference for me would be Set It Off. In terms of black people being at a very difficult place with their back being against the wall and nothing that they [can] do [but] to keep going.”

Queen & Slim will hit theaters on November 27th.