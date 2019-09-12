Tekashi 6ix9ine is Expected to Name Co-Defendants Involved in Conspiring to Harm Casanova

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s family has decided to skip trial as he prepares to testify against his two remaining co-defendants in his racketeering case.

TMZ reports that the Brooklyn rapper will take the stand in front of those who are involved in the case, but his family will not be present due to safety concerns.

6ix9ine has personally expressed his concerns for his family’s safety and beefed up on security for them. As apart of his cooperation agreement, the “GUMMO” rapper has admitted to years of domestic violence and prosecutors have already detailed what his testimony is supposed to sound like.

Tekashi will implicate Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and is expected to name the members of the Nine Trey Bloods who was plotting on harming or killing fellow Brooklyn rapper, Casanova.

Thus, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s immediate family will not be in attendance due to fear of retaliation from the gang for him snitching.

TMZ reports that the family is specifically worried about Nine Trey Bloods members. When 69 rats on the gang members, his family is bracing for harassment and violent threats.

In exchange for his cooperation, the rainbow-haired rapper will receive a reduced sentence. His sentencing date is set for January 24, 2020, but the official date will be determined after trial.