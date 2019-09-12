Terrence Howard Says the Final Season of ‘Empire’ Will Close His Acting Career

While we are watching the final season of Power, another staple in the Hip-Hop community, Empire, will reach its television end. The new season begins on September 24 and the stars of the series are expressing how much they miss Jussie Smollett on set.

Earlier this year, Smollett was dismissed from the series following his Chicago assault incident, which was labeled a hoax by local authorities. Sitting with Extra, Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard detail how his void is impacting the series.

“I miss him, just like any mother misses a child,” Henson said. “He’s definitely missed.”

“It hurts. It’s like losing a son, but it’s nice not having all of the media circus around regarding all of the things that took place,” Howard added.

Howard would go on to share another piece of information that will interest fans of his work as he states he will be done with acting.

“Oh, I’m done with acting. I’m done pretending,” he revealed. “I’m just focused on bringing truth to the world.”

You can see his statement below.