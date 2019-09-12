Wendy Williams is the latest veteran to receive the biopic treatment and it already sounds like it’s going to be juicy.

The talk show host stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and said that she would be addressing the hookup allegations with the late Notorious B.I.G. in her upcoming Lifetime movie based on her life. “That will play out in my Lifetime movie, OK?” she responded before hiding her face and giggling.

The tea about Wendy and Biggie was spilled when she started beefing with Lil Kim. The 55-year-old host dragged Kim for her cosmetic surgery during a segment on-air. “In my mind, I knew your goal was always to look like La Toya Jackson. You’ve out-La Toya’d La Toya in your new look. Don’t blame Photoshopping, blame your plastic surgeon, girl,” and according to MTV Wendy tagged Kim on Twitter to make sure she saw it.

When the Brooklyn rapper caught wind of the shade she came back with guns blazing. “Stop hating on me because U sucked Big’s d— & he didn’t want nothing to do with yo ass after that,” then added in a separate post, “It’s time for the world to know the real. I’m not playing with yo ass no more. Let’s Get it!!!!”

Wendy Williams’ biopic will also address a range of topics including her marriage and drug abuse. She is producing the flick alongside Will Packer. Would you guys be tuning in?