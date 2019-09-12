EBro Darden sat down with Lil Yachty and Yung Miami on his Beats 1 radio show to further promote Quality Control’s Control The Streets, Volume 2 album, which was released a month ago.

Yachty, who wrote the City Girls’ hit single “Act Up” cleared up the air that he’s not the voice of the Miami duo. “It was nothing behind it,” he said. “When I did it, I was just joking around. It was a joke. It wasn’t no secretive…it was a joke! I didn’t think they was gon’ really do it.”

Miami shared that she didn’t like the song when she first heard it, and admits that she’s still not a fan of it.

On the other hand, there have been multiple reports about Caresha’s other half, JT, being released and we finally have a concrete answer.

When discussing when the new City Girls album is coming out, Miami said, “I’m definitely feeling the love and the glow, but I’m ready to have this baby. I’m ready to get back to work. I feel like I’ve been pregnant for a year.”

“We’re gonna save it for 2020 when JT come home,” she said. “When she come home we’ll work on another album that we’re gonna drop probably for Spring Break. She gotta come home. We gotta record.”

Miami revealed that her rap partner would be released to a halfway house this month where she has to adhere to strict rules including a curfew.