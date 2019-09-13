Fargo ND, September 11- Rapper Big Reeno has just announced the 2019 edition of his annual JCI Music Festival which will be taking place on Friday, Oct 25 at the Fargo Civic Center, with a portion of proceeds going to benefit the American Cancer Society. The Rapper recently announced on social media that this years event would be themed the “I love The 2000’s Edition” and will feature artists who dominated the radio and our ipods all through the 2000’s.

Headlining this years JCI Music Festival will be multi-platinum selling rap duo the Ying Yang Twins whose hits such Get Low (To the Window, To The Wall) , Salt Shaker and Wait (The Whisper Song) and are still played at every party and club around the country. Also performing at this years event will be Chingy, Bobby V, Bubba Sparxxx, Big Reeno and more.

“Throwback concerts and parties are a big thing these days. People love the nostalgia thing. We all wanna relieve our younger years and go back to a time when life was simpler. Once I came to that conclusion, and also saw Drake had a similar thing for his OVO fest, I knew for a fact that’s what I wanted to do for my festival this year” Big Reeno said.

JCI Music Festival which is in its 4th year, is North Dakota’s first Hip Hop music festival has seen performances by artists such as Ludacris, T-Pain, B.O.B, Smokepurpp, Sean Kingston, Hopsin, Yelawolf, Mod Sun & many more. It was started by rapper Big Reeno and his brother Chuck in honor of their Mother who past away to cancer when they were kids. JCI are her initials. Big Reeno has had some success in the music industry, touring all over the country and even internationally in Asia. He has worked and toured with artists such as Nelly, T-Pain, Tech N9ne, MGK, Flo Rida and more.