Regardless of your personal feelings about Nick Cannon, one thing is for sure: He’s a ladies man.

Throughout the course of his lengthy career, he has been affiliated with a number of women like Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, and more. Once upon a time, he dated Christina Milian off-screen but he couldn’t keep his manhood in his pants so that ended shortly after.

Finding out that you’re being cheated on is hurtful, especially when there’s undeniable proof. Milian revealed she hacked Nick’s phone without him knowing and just kept collecting evidence.

“For like a month, I was reading messages,” she explained. “I was stuck in Romania. I had time. I cannot bust him when I am away. I need to bust him in person so in the meantime, I’m going to get my intel, make sure this is for real for real and it was for real.”

Things ended on a bad note but Christina Milian eventually moved on and was happy to hear about him getting married to Carey.

“He’s a beautiful person,” she said. “Regardless of what I felt in the past at the time, I actually forgive him and I’m very much over that.”