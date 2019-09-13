Actress Felicity Huffman, one of the leads in a nationwide college admissions scandal, will receive a prison sentence of 14 days.

TMZ details the 56-year-old actress received her sentence in a Boston federal courtroom. The two weeks is reported to be half of the recommended time filed in court documents last week. Huffman will also have to pay a fine of $30,000, will have to complete 250 hours of community service and will have a year of supervised release.

“I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges and universities impacted by my actions,” Huffman said during the hearing.. “I have inflicted more damage (on her daughter) than I could’ve ever imagined. I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done.”

The sentence for Huffman will not occur immediately. She will turn herself in for the two weeks in October 25, bringing her home just before the kick-off of the holiday season.

TMZ also details prosecutors were originally aiming for years in punishment via prison. The sentence is considered a loss for the prosecutors and could foreshadow what will come of Lori Loughlin’s case.