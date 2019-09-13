Over a decade after Girlfriends ended, the cast is reuniting again for an upcoming episode of Black-ish.

Tracee Ellis Ross made the announcement on Instagram that her comadres will be joining her for a feminist episode of the sitcom on October 8th. “My giiiiirlfriends are guest starring on #blackish tuesday, october 8! we haven’t all been together on camera since 2006. these are women i grew up with and love deeply and it was easy tap back into the magic of our chemistry and how much we love each other. it was giggles on top of giggles on top of giggles. girlfriends ran for 8 years and was important to so many people. being able to merge the worlds of @blackishabc and girlfriends was surreal for me and so much fun,” she wrote.

Entertainment Weekly had an exclusive first look of the episode and spoke to Ross who expressed her excitement about merging the two shows. “The timing was perfect to be able to bring Girlfriends to a whole new audience. We haven’t all been together on camera since 2006,” Ross tells EW. “Girlfriends ran for eight years and was important to so many people. Being able to merge the worlds of black-ish and Girlfriends was surreal for me — and so much fun. These are women I grew up with and love deeply and it was easy to tap back into the magic of our chemistry and how much we love each other. It was giggles on top of giggles on top of giggles.”

The title of the episode of the ABC series is “Feminisn’t” and the network provided the following description of it: “When Bow [Ross] learns that Diane [Marsai Martin] and Ruby [Jenifer Lewis] don’t believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet the women in her feminist group. Bow’s friend Abby [guest stare Nadia Quinn] thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, so Bow invites three of her girlfriends to join. Meanwhile, Junior [Marcus Scribner] and Jack [Miles Brown] help Dre [Anthony Anderson] after he realizes he is out of touch with modern day feminism.”

Girlfriends ran on UPN for six seasons before it ended in 2008. It spawned a spin-off series, The Game, which ran for nine seasons.

Season 6 of black-ish premieres Sept. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC