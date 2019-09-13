Mac Miller Left Behind Millions in Royalties, Jewlery and More Assets

Mac Miller Left Behind Millions in Royalties, Jewlery and More Assets

Its been about a year since we’ve lost Mac Miller, and the Hip Hop community continues to mourn his loss.

TMZ recently reported that the rapper left behind some valuable property that is worth millions, including some master recordings.

His estate filed new legal documents which list all his assets, which include nearly $5 million in master recording assets, $1.5 mil in music royalties, and $180k in Mac Miller LLC.

The documents also prove that Mac Miller had some expensive bling-bling. Miller owned a $31k 18 karat Presidential bracelet, a $20k Rolex and another $14k Cuban link necklace.

Additionally, Mac had $20K worth of household furniture, $15k worth of electronics and a 2009 BMW 5 Series valued just over $6k.

In total, you’re looking at about $7 million in assets alone.