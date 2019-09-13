

Megan Thee Stallion takes late-night, appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a performance of both “Hot Girl Summer” and “Cash Shit.”

Thee Stallion closed the late-night show by blending both songs into one performance and bringing along Ty Dolla $ign for assist on the latest release, while Da Baby joined her for “Cash SHit.”

Hot Girl Meg can be currently spotted across the country supporting Meek Mill and Future on The Legendary Nights Tour.

Her collaboration with Da Baby has recently gone Gold and she has been enjoying her time in New York City by appearing at Fashion Week events and attending Rihanna’s Diamond Ball.