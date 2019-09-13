Minnesota Judge Issues Bench Warrant for R. Kelly for Not Showing Up to Court

R. Kelly is sitting in a cell in Chicago for his recent sex crime charges but was issued a bench warning for failing to appear before a Minnesota judge.

However, this time it wasn’t the singer’s fault. He literally lost his freedom and it was the detention center’s responsibility to transport him to his court date. Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, tells TMZ … “They never came to get him, wtf was he supposed to do, telepathically transport himself?”

The Pied Piper’s hearing was at 1:30 pm on Thursday afternoon at the Hennepin County Court. R. Kelly is facing two charges over there: Engaging in prostitution of a minor and hiring someone for sexual contact.

The Minnesota District Attorney’s tells TMZ that Federal authorities in the Northern District of Illinois are unwilling to let Kelly go until his case is closed.

However, the bench warrant was still issued presumably for protocol.