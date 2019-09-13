Rick Ross has been putting in all kind of work recently. He was out promoting his memoir, his home is being used to film Coming to America 2, which he also has a role in, and released his highly-anticipated project Port of Miami 2.

His health is restored and life seems to be going good for Rozay. The Miami emcee announced on Instagram that he is officially a New York Times best-selling author after the release of Hurricanes. “NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER 🥇THANK EVERYONE WHO MADE IT POSSIBLE!!! 📚” he wrote.

Rick Ross admitted that he didn’t read his own book because it’s based on his life, therefore, he experienced it first-hand. “I think it’s a triumph. Everybody don’t admit rising from failure,” he said. The book details the “Gold Rose” rapper’s drug abuse and the one time when sh*t hit the ceiling and he had to change his life around.

“When I woke up in the hospital and I had so many people around me, so many homies, it felt like I was in V.I.P. or some sh*t,” he said. “But it was more like, ‘Damn, we gotta do some special things.’ That mixed with the things I was drinking, the other drugs I was doing, and on top of not resting. [I don’t think] one particular thing would have killed me. But everything combined?”