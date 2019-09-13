Last month, once hyped NBA point guard Sebastian Telfair was sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars for possession of illegal firearms. In what could be a temporary turn of events, Telfair is currently a free man as his legal team filed for an appeal.

TMZ details Telfair is currently out of the big house and will now be free through the appeals process. While he is free, Telfair will have to wear an ankle monitor and will also abide by the timeframe of a curfew.

Telfair was able to make a $500,000 bail and will not be able to leave his home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. If he breaks those rules he will immediately go back to prison.

Telfair was arrested with Jami Thomas and charged with unlawful possession of a ballistic vest, unlawful possession of ammunition magazine, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, and a motor vehicle equipment violation. Telfair pleaded not guilty but was found guilty in April. Telfair ultimately was convicted to a single count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was originally facing 15 years.