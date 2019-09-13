On this day in 1995, Spike Lee’s Clockers flick premiered in theaters everywhere through Lee’s legendary 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks.

One of the Spike’s more street-centered movies, Clockers focused on the flourishing drug trade in America, specifically in the NYC’s housing projects, where drugs are one of the main streams of income. Starring the likes of Mekhi Phifer, Sticky Fingaz and Fredro Starr of Onyx, this Spike flick attracted the youth of the time with the star-studded cast while critics were drawn into the realism of the storyline.

Salute to Spike and the rest of the 40 Acres And A Mule crew for this timeless classic!