The Black Lives Matter Global Network has announced a new nationwide initiative to assist in voter registration and turnout. The initiative is a part of the “What Matters 2020” campaign and revealed during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University.

The new initiative will focus on overall objectives to engage underrepresented communities in the electoral process and educate BLM constituents about candidates and the issues that impact Black voters most.

The campaign is set to target issues Racial Injustice, Police Brutality, Criminal Justice Reform, Black Immigration, Economic Injustice, LGBTQIA+ and Human Rights, Environmental Conditions, Voting Rights & Suppression, Healthcare, Government Corruption, Education, and Common Sense Gun Laws.

During the recent Democratic Debate, BLM focused on the issues that disproportionately impact the Black community, while petitioning to secure the black vote. While on campus, BLM representatives will meet with students about their values, what matters to them in the upcoming elections and more. The meetings while in town will also be with clergy members, judges, elected officials, and visit Houston’s 3rd and 4th Wards to interact with citizens, owners and more.

“We will engage and empower all Black folks, our allies, and under-served communities to use their collective voices and votes to achieve the outcomes we want, need and deserve in 2020,” BLM Co-founder Patrisse Cullors said. “This initiative will inspire and motivate people to ask themselves and their candidates are you really addressing What Matters in 2020?”